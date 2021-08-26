Conway woman accused of prescription drug fraud

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A Conway woman has been arrested and charged for alleged prescription drug fraud.

Arrest warrants state that on July 29, Maryam Maria West unlawfully attempted to obtain a quantity of promethazine with codeine, a schedule V controlled substance, from the Kroger pharmacy on Renee Drive.

West, 23, tried to get the substance “by the use of a false and fraudulent phone-in prescription” using a local doctor’s name, according to the warrants.

The doctor confirmed that the prescription was not authorized by her, authorities said.

West reportedly admitted to authorities that the prescription was fraudulent.

In addition, warrants state West “did willfully and unlawfully” possess a quantity of oxycodone, a schedule II controlled substance.

West was booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center Wednesday and released from jail the same day on $10,000 bond.

