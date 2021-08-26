Body found near Dillon County auto shop identified as missing woman

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A body found near an auto shop in the Pee Dee has been identified as a woman who was reported missing.

Dillon County Sheriff Douglas Pernell said deputies were investigating the woman’s disappearance after she was reported missing Sunday. They later learned she had been seen running across Highway 301 near Eugene’s Auto Repair.

An investigator then found the body when authorities were in the area on Wednesday.

Dillon County coroner Donnie Grimsley later identified the victim as 23-year-old Stacalin Elizabeth Savage, of Dillon County.

Pernell added that he couldn’t say whether the death was suspicious or not and that Savage lived in a mobile home near where she was found.

The Dillon Police Department and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division also assisted at the scene.

An autopsy has been scheduled at the Medical University of South Carolina.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

