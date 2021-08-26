Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

52,000 lbs. of chicken salad recalled due to plastic contamination

About 52,000 pounds of chicken salad and dip products are being recalled due to possible...
About 52,000 pounds of chicken salad and dip products are being recalled due to possible plastic contamination.(USDA via CNN)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 7:18 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - About 52,000 pounds of chicken salad and dip products are being recalled due to possible plastic contamination.

The Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced the recall Thursday.

The ready-to-eat various chicken salads and dip items were made on August 10 by the Willow Tree Poultry Farm in Massachusetts.

The announcement says the problem was discovered after the company received a consumer complaint.

So far, there hasn’t been any confirmed reports of adverse reactions.

Consumers are asked to contact their health care providers if there are any injury concerns.

Copyright 2021 via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nicole Oister's 11-year-old daughter had a close encounter with a baby shark in North Myrtle...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: 11-year-old girl has close encounter with baby shark in North Myrtle Beach
Amari Goodwin’s mother, Misty, said her daughter’s symptoms progressed quickly at the beginning...
12-year-old girl on ventilator in MUSC’s ICU for COVID-19
High School Football
Over 10 Grand Strand, Pee Dee high school football games canceled this week
Michael Harris
Police arrest, charge man in deadly shooting in Myrtle Beach parking lot
Richard Spiegel
Warrant: Suspected sexual relationship between teacher’s aide, student happened at Murrells Inlet gas station

Latest News

.
McLeod Health doctor explains why COVID-19 booster shot needed
WMBF News at 11
Grand Strand family hopes husband’s COVID-19 death encourages vaccinations
Horry County Schools, parents respond to state's mask mandate on buses
Horry County Schools, parents respond to state's mask mandate on buses
FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021 file photo, supporters loyal to then-President Donald Trump try to...
Capitol Police officers sue Trump, allies over insurrection
The Peterson family wants to encourage others to get vaccinated after unvaccinated husband and...
‘He was happy...to lifeless’: Family hopes husband’s COVID-19 death encourages vaccinations