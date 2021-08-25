Williamsburg County instituting $100 vaccine incentive program for residents

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Williamsburg County government officials are instituting a $100 vaccine incentive program for their residents.

The county said vaccinations must be between Aug. 25, 2021 through Oct. 25, 2021, and must be complete vaccinations with either two Pfizer shots, two Moderna shots, or one Johnson and Johnson shot.

Proof of vaccination will be taken only on Mondays at the Public Service Administration Building lobby located on 201 W. Main Street, Kingstree. Residents must show identification with a shot record or card from a medical provider, and must be a first-time vaccine recipient.

The incentive is only for the first 300 people who are completely vaccinated and must be a legal resident currently living in Williamsburg County.

“Checks will be distributed on Friday of each week until funds have been exhausted,” county officials said. “The deadline is October 25, 2021, for those completely vaccinated to show proof.”

According to the county, the funds used are from the American Rescue Act Funding Source. For questions, residents can call 843-355-8970.

Williamsburg County Citizens (Please Share) We want to lessen the chance of our citizens being hospitalized or dying... Posted by Tiffany Wright, Williamsburg County Supervisor on Tuesday, August 24, 2021

