Warrant: Suspected sexual relationship between teacher’s aide, student happened at Murrells Inlet gas station

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 3:27 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – An arrest warrant is providing new details about a suspected sexual relationship between a St. James High School teacher’s aide and a former student.

Horry County police arrested 46-year-old Richard Spiegel on Tuesday morning and charged him with sexual battery with a student.

RELATED COVERAGE | ‘Highly troubling’: St. James High School teacher’s aide accused of sexual battery with student

An investigation began earlier this month when Horry County Schools received an allegation about the relationship, and immediately got law enforcement involved.

WMBF News obtained the arrest warrant which shows that sometime between April 2018 and June 2018, Spiegel and the student engaged in sexual battery at a gas station along Highway 707 in the Murrells Inlet area.

The warrant states that at the time of the incident the alleged victim was a student and Spiegel was employed at St. James High School working as a special education aide.

Horry County Schools said Spiegel has been placed on administrative leave.

He is currently out of jail.

