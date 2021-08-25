Tidelands Health hiring temporary workers to boost staff as demand for COVID-19 vaccine increases

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A recent surge in people wanting to get the COVID-19 vaccine has Tidelands Health hiring temporary workers.

The hospital system is hiring over 100 temporary workers to boost staff at its regional vaccination sites.

Several factors are leading to increased demand for vaccine, including a recent surge of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations fueled by the Delta variant, approval of booster shots for immunocompromised people and the FDA’s full approval of the Pfizer vaccine.

Tidelands Health is also expecting there to be an uptick in vaccinations once approval is granted for booster doses for everyone 12 and older after eight months of getting their first vaccines. That approval is expected in late September and is expected to prompt about 40,000 people to go to Tidelands Health and get their third “booster” dose.

“We already have experienced a tremendous uptick in demand for the vaccine over the past month, and we anticipate an even bigger rush in the coming weeks and months,” said Gayle Resetar, chief operating officer of Tidelands Health. “Bringing on additional team members will help ensure the efficient, streamlined vaccination process our community members have come to appreciate when getting a vaccine from us.

Resetar added that the health system has administered over 80,000 vaccine doses since it became available.

Tidelands Health is recruiting clinically trained employees to administer shots as well as others to handle patient registration and greet patients as they arrive to receive the vaccine at regional vaccination sites in Myrtle Beach, Murrells Inlet and Georgetown.

The health system is also recruiting permanent workers. There are more than 200 jobs available, including nurses, pharmacy, imaging and labs.

People can CLICK HERE to apply for a temporary or permanent job.

Walk-in vaccination is available at three regional vaccination sites in Georgetown, Murrells Inlet and Myrtle Beach:

Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital, Harris Medical Pavilion entrance, 606 Black River Road, Georgetown, every Monday, Tuesday and Friday, 9 a.m-4 p.m.

Waccamaw Medical Park West, 4040 Highway 17, Suite 204, Murrells Inlet, Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Tidelands Health Medical Park at The Market Common, 2200 Crow Lane, Myrtle Beach, Tuesday-Friday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

