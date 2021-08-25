Submit a Tip
Teacher and 11-year-old daughter found slain in Missouri home

By KMIZ staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 7:02 AM EDT
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) - On Sunday, the Boone County Sheriff’s office found both Allison Abitz, 43, and her daughter Jozee, 11, dead in their home south of Columbia.

Law enforcement said the mother and daughter were victims of a homicide.

“Allison was a very sweet and a very soft-spoken but accomplished teacher in our district. We were very blessed to have her as part of our district and as well as her daughter,” said Ty Crain, superintendent of Fulton Public Schools.

Abitz was a second-grade teacher at Bush Elementary school in the Fulton Public School District. She was set to start her sixth year at the district.

“It’s a tragedy, I don’t even know how to respond to it. She was a fantastic teacher, she loved her job, she loved her kiddos, an amazing mother,” former co-worker Michelle Steelman said.

Her daughter was set to start her first day of sixth grade.

No one has been arrested yet in connection with the slaying.

The sheriff’s office said it isn’t able to give any more information at this time but did say the findings of the autopsies will be important to the case.

The Fulton community is banding together after the loss.

“Fulton is a community that always comes together and supports the school districts, supports each other, and I’m confident that they’ll do so with this tragic situation,” Crain said.

The district has four social workers along with multiple counselors to help students and staff cope with the situation.

“We’ll continue to be available for as long as they need them for any students who need to talk,” Crain said.

Copyright 2021 KMIZ via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. Gray Media Group, Inc., contributed to this report.

