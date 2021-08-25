Submit a Tip
Smugglers caught using fake border patrol vehicle

Fake border patrol car used by smugglers
Fake border patrol car used by smugglers(U.S. border Patrol's Tucson Sector)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 1:17 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (Gray News) – Authorities foiled a plan to use a fake border patrol car to cross the border.

Homeland Security and Border Patrol agents stopped the smugglers near the Tucson border station.

Officials took the driver of the cloned border patrol car and 10 migrants into custody.

Interim Chief Patrol Agent for Tucson’s border patrol station, John Modlin, shared a photo of the fake vehicle on Twitter.

Border Patrol security agents are responsible for patrolling 6,000 miles of Mexican and Canadian land borders and 2,000 miles of coastal waters, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

