S.C. registers over 2,600 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, 27 more deaths

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Wednesday 2,659 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and 27 additional deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Carolina since the start of the pandemic to 571,530 and confirmed deaths to 9,100, officials said.







In Horry County, there were 206 new confirmed cases and three additional deaths. Florence County saw 79 new confirmed cases and one additional death.

According to DHEC, 18,736 new individual test results were reported statewide, with a percent positive of 18.6%.

For a county-by-county breakdown of the new cases in South Carolina, click here. For new deaths, click here.

CLICK HERE for a vaccination location near you.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.