Report: DNA profile helps investigators track down Conway attempted murder suspect

Jutwa Hollingsworth
Jutwa Hollingsworth(Source: JRLDC)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 8:26 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – Police tracked down a man who they said is connected to an attempted murder case in Conway.

Officers were called back in February to Forest View Road to investigate an aggravated assault call.

The victim told police that a home security video showed two suspicious people walking on the property.

“The victim then went outside and chased the suspects down the road when one of them fired a single shot towards him,” according to the incident report.

There was a search in the area, but officers did not find the two suspicious people.

Then on Aug. 17, there was a DNA profile hit that the State Law Enforcement Division obtained. It allowed for police to obtain arrests warrants for 21-year-old Jutwa Hollingsworth.

A report shows that on Sunday, an officer saw Hollingsworth riding his bike on Hemingway Street, and took him into custody.

He is charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and sale or delivery of a pistol. He is currently at J. Reuben Long Detention Center under a $50,000 bond.

