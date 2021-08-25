Police arrest, charge man in deadly shooting in Myrtle Beach parking lot

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The Myrtle Beach Police Department released the name of the person who was arrested and charged in a deadly shooting.

Michael Harris, 32, of Myrtle Beach faces several charges including murder, armed robbery and trafficking meth.

Police said he is charged in connection to a shooting that took place around 9:30 p.m. Sunday in the 500 block of 28th Avenue North.

Officers were initially called to the area for a man was found unresponsive with a “severe, unknown type injury” and was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

The victim later died due to his injuries.

The name of the victim has not been released.

