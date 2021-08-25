Over 10 Grand Strand, Pee Dee high school football games canceled this week
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 3:36 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A week after the high school football season kicked off for some schools in the Grand Strand and Pee Dee, over 10 more games scheduled for Friday have been called off.
The below games have been canceled as of Wednesday afternoon:
- Hannah-Pamplico at Hemingway
- Andrews at Georgetown
- Sumter at Socastee
- Wilson at A.C. Flora
- East Clarendon at Lake City
- Green Sea Floyds at Carvers Bay
- Marlboro County at Cheraw
- West Florence at Clover
- Marion at Lamar
- Timmonsville at Darlington
- Lake View at Kingstree
- Latta at Andrew Jackson
Some teams listed above were able to find new opponents who were also searching for matchups this week. The below games are scheduled to kick off on Friday:
- Carolina Forest at Fort Dorchester
- Cheraw at West Florence
- Green Sea Floyds at Blackburg-Hilda
- Marion at Timmonsville
- Lee Central at Hemingway
This page will be updated as more cancelations and rescheduling changes are made.
