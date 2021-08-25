Over 10 Grand Strand, Pee Dee high school football games canceled this week

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A week after the high school football season kicked off for some schools in the Grand Strand and Pee Dee, over 10 more games scheduled for Friday have been called off.

The below games have been canceled as of Wednesday afternoon:

Hannah-Pamplico at Hemingway

Andrews at Georgetown

Sumter at Socastee

Wilson at A.C. Flora

East Clarendon at Lake City

Green Sea Floyds at Carvers Bay

Marlboro County at Cheraw

West Florence at Clover

Marion at Lamar

Timmonsville at Darlington

Lake View at Kingstree

Latta at Andrew Jackson

Some teams listed above were able to find new opponents who were also searching for matchups this week. The below games are scheduled to kick off on Friday:

Carolina Forest at Fort Dorchester

Cheraw at West Florence

Green Sea Floyds at Blackburg-Hilda

Marion at Timmonsville

Lee Central at Hemingway

This page will be updated as more cancelations and rescheduling changes are made.

