Officials identify Dutch Fork football player who died after collapsing at practice

Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford says Jack Alkhatib died at a local hospital after...
Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford says Jack Alkhatib died at a local hospital after collapsing at practice.(Heaven's Artwork)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 10:19 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Officials have identified the Dutch Fork High School football player who died Tuesday after collapsing at practice.

According to Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford, 17-year-old Jack Alkhatib of Irmo died at a local hospital Tuesday after collapsing at practice.

“We are working with SLED and Richland County Sheriff Department to fully investigate this matter. Our thoughts are with his family, the Dutch Fork High School Family, and the Lexington-Richland 5 family,” said Coroner Rutherford.

A tribute memorial has been placed on the Dutch Fork football field.

