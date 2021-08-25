Man accused of selling drugs near Myrtle Beach park; police chief thanks community for help

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A man accused of selling drugs near a Myrtle Beach park is in jail, and the police chief said it all thanks to people in the community.

Myrtle Beach police arrested and charged 57-year-old Michael Johnson with distribution of heroin, distribution of crack and distribution within close proximity to a park.

The police department said this arrest is a great example of the partnership it has with the community.

Authorities said this investigation was tied to a larger case that was first brought to the police department’s attention by members of the Booker T. Washington and Carrie Mae Johnson communities in Myrtle Beach.

Police Chief Amy Prock and members of the department’s investigative team addressed the court conveyed their frustrations with ongoing illegal activity in the communities.

“Our officers, along with our community partners, have been working together on investigations like this to make our community safer and end this type of behavior in our neighborhoods,” Prock said.

Johnson’s was given a $300,000 surety bond.

Anyone with information related to suspicious or illegal activity in your neighborhood is asked to call 843-918-1382 or sent the tip to pdinfo@cityofmyrtlebeach.com

