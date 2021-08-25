Submit a Tip
Man accused of fatally shooting girlfriend at Lumberton motel

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 1:03 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) – A man has been charged after police say he fatally shot his girlfriend at a motel in Lumberton.

Officers were called to reports of a shooting at the Econo Lodge on Capuano Road around 4:45 a.m. on June 11, according to a press release from Lumberton police.

Police found Frederick Cain, 24, outside one of the rooms when they arrived on scene. They say the man was holding his abdomen saying he was shot.

Cain reportedly told officers his girlfriend, Kimberly Smith, 24, was shot inside a room.

Both Smith and Cain were transported to UNC Health Southeastern. Police say Smith was later transferred to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center where she died of her injuries.

According to the release, Cain’s injuries were minor and did not appear to be the result of a gunshot wound.

Police obtained a second-degree murder warrant for Cain on Aug. 20 and he was taken into custody by the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office the following day.

Cain was brought to the Robeson County Detention Center where he is being held on a $200,000 bond.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

