Jump around at Rockin’ Jump in Myrtle Beach

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 2:47 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) -Rockin’ Jump is the ultimate trampoline park in Myrtle Beach!

They we’re the first trampoline park to come to the Grand Strand and have many fun attractions. It is a fun place for all ages!

Rockin’ Jump is the perfect place to exercise and have fun while doing it. They love making fitness fun for people.

Come along with us to learn all about the fun attractions, kids programs, and community involvement at Rockin’ Jump!

mascot
Rockin' Jump involvement in the community
kids programs
Kids programs at Rockin' Jump
gst
Exercising is fun at Rockin' Jump
gst
Dining with Dockery: The Hot Dog Works