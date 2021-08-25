Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 booster shot provides large increase in antibodies, company says

Johnson & Johnson said booster shots for its COVID-19 vaccine produce a 900% increase in...
Johnson & Johnson said booster shots for its COVID-19 vaccine produce a 900% increase in antibodies.(Source: Johnson & Johnson via CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 8:29 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – It looks like booster shots could be recommended for people who got Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine.

The company said people in Phase 2 studies who received boosters six months after the initial dose showed a ninefold increase in antibodies compared with a month after the first shot.

That data comes days after the Biden administration recommended booster shots for people who got the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine.

Recipients of those shots become eligible for a booster eight months after receiving their second dose.

Health officials believe immunity from the vaccines eventually starts to wane, leaving recipients more vulnerable to infection if they don’t get boosters.

Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine came out in February, a couple of months after the Pfizer and Moderna versions.

The first people to receive it are just now starting to hit the six-month mark.

About 14 million Americans have been vaccinated with the Johnson & Johnson shot.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nicole Oister's 11-year-old daughter had a close encounter with a baby shark in North Myrtle...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: 11-year-old girl has close encounter with baby shark in North Myrtle Beach
Richard Spiegel
‘Highly troubling’: St. James High School teacher’s aide accused of sexual battery with student
Horry County Fire Rescue crews responded to a three-vehicle crash involving a school bus in the...
Troopers investigating three-vehicle crash involving school bus in Conway area; 2 hurt
The Georgetown County Coroner’s Office has identified the victims of a deadly double shooting.
Georgetown County coroner names man, woman killed in double shooting
Michael Harris
Police arrest, charge man in deadly shooting in Myrtle Beach parking lot

Latest News

.
Police arrest, charge man in deadly shooting in Myrtle Beach parking lot
.
Georgetown church holds comfort vigil for Tidelands healthcare workers
.
City of Myrtle Beach will not require employees to get COVID-19 vaccine
.
‘Highly troubling’: St. James High School teacher’s aide accused of sexual battery with student
.
Horry County finalizes plans on how to use American Rescue Plan funds