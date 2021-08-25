‘I had a birth plan’: CMC visitor restrictions leaving expectant mothers scrambling to change plans

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Patients at Conway Medical Center can’t have as many people visit them as before.

COVID-19′s recent resurgence has caused leaders at CMC to reinstate visitor restrictions. The restrictions mean mothers giving birth can only have one visitor per day.

That policy is leaving some mothers scrambling to change plans.

Christian Stevens, 25, is one of those mothers, and she never expected to become a mother in the first place.

“I have cysts on my ovaries, and I have endometriosis, and my uterus is shaped abnormally, so they said it’d be kind of hard to actually carry the baby if I ever did get pregnant,” Stevens said.

Despite those obstacles, she’s currently eight months pregnant with a mid-October due date at CMC.

The recent change in visitor guidelines is causing her to rethink how she’s going to handle the delivery.

“I had a whole birth plan with who was going to be in the room, with who was going to be the first one there and all the pictures and everything that we were going to be taking,” she said. “My sister’s actually a photographer as well, so she was going to do that in the hospital.”

Stevens won’t be able to have the many members of her large family join her in the hospital to welcome her son into the world.

“It’s just really sad trying to decide who is going to be the first one in there because it’s one person per day,” she said. “If I’m there two days, two people will be able to meet him in the hospital, and then everyone else has to wait, which is really sad.”

Stevens said going forward, she’s going to have to do what she has to do to adjust.

“As a hyper-planner, it’s really stressful,” she said. “I have to rethink everything that we were going to be doing, so not so great. But I guess I have a couple weeks, so I’m trying to be positive about it, because at the end of the day, the health of all the patients in the hospital is important, and it’s important for my baby as well.”

Conway Medical Center said the restrictions are temporary, and they continue to monitor the number of COVID hospitalizations so they can make changes to the restrictions when they feel it’s safe to do so.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.