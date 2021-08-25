Hotels say expectation for busy summer was met, occupancy rates hover around 90%

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The prediction that this summer would be one of the busiest in years along the Grand Strand held true.

Data from the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce shows high occupancy rates at hotels and rental properties across the area.

From Aug. 8 to Aug. 14, occupancy for the week at traditional hotels was 84.7%. The chamber says that’s an increase of 53.5% from 2020. For rental properties in that same timeframe, including Airbnb and Vrbo, it was even higher at 91.27%. The chamber said that’s a 65.52% increase over last year.

The numbers were even higher in July for both hotels and rental properties.

For the week of July 18, occupancy rates for rental properties, including Airbnb and Vrbo, hit 93.47%. Traditional hotels saw occupancy hit 89.7% for that same week.

Not only are more people booking rooms, they’re paying more to stay. The chamber said for Aug. 8 to Aug. 14, the average daily rate was $236 for hotels. Data shows that is a 68.4% increase over last year.

Angela Visalli, owner of the Cherry Grove area hotel La Dolce Vita Villas, said July was her busiest month. She operates her hotel seasonally, closing after Thanksgiving and reopening in time for St. Patrick’s Day celebrations in North Myrtle Beach.

“Since we have opened back up in March, I have been working every day seven days a week with guests checking in and out, back-to-back in each villa. This week, I finally have a lull because the kids went back to school but then I will pick up again for Labor Day weekend,” she said.

Like many other small hotel owners, last year was difficult. But this year, she said she expects to be able to continue paying her bills while they shutdown for the winter.

However, she said she hopes the rise in COVID-19 cases coupled with the delta variant doesn’t deter travel. She said she’s more than happy to continue with no contact check-ins.

“They don’t have to see me, I can send them a text if they need me. I can hang whatever they need on their door knob and not bother them,” Visalli said.

The attention now turns to the fall.

The chamber said they’ll provide updates on how much money was brought in over the summer after Labor Day.

