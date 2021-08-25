Submit a Tip
Hospital CEO pens letter to Pee Dee community, urging people to get COVID-19 vaccine

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 4:21 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The CEO of Carolina Pines Regional Medical Center wrote a letter, pleading with Pee Dee communities to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Bill Little stated in the letter that Carolina Pines Regional Medical Center in Hartsville is operating near capacity and that this situation is avoidable.

“First and foremost, getting vaccinated greatly reduces the likelihood of someone contracting the virus, being hospitalized or dying,” Little wrote in the letter.

He added that on top of dealing with COVID-19 patients who are mostly unvaccinated, he said that they are having to deal with patients with other ailments.

“Each vaccine administered is a bed saved for someone having a heart attack, stroke or other potentially life-threatening illness,” Little stated.

Data shows that South Carolina has one of the lowest COVID-19 vaccination rates in the country, with about 42% of the population fully vaccinated. Darlington County’s vaccination rate is at 44%.

Little is calling on people in Darlington County and surrounding communities to get the COVID-19 vaccine. People can CLICK HERE to schedule a vaccine appointment at Carolina Pines Regional Medical Center.

