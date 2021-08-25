Georgetown church holds comfort vigil for Tidelands healthcare workers

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Frontline healthcare workers who are once again battling a surge in COVID-19 cases got a special greeting while heading into work Tuesday night.

The “Comfort our Caregivers” event was organized by the Georgetown Church of Christ to show appreciation for everything healthcare workers do to serve our community.

“I drew a flower and I wrote ‘you’re great’ and a Bible verse I like - Isaiah 41:10,” said Georgetown Church of Christ member Rachel Hager.

Hager says that Bible verse talks about God being with you.

Rachel and several other members of her congregation want to make sure healthcare workers know they’re with them too.

They lined the sidewalks to the staff entrance at Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital with signs, cheers and words of encouragement for every healthcare worker on their way in.

One member of the congregation cheering the doctors and nurses on is a Tidelands Health doctor himself.

Dr. Luis Chastain says he knows first hand the impact the support can have.

“The same crowd has chalked our sidewalks outside of the clinic,” said Chastain. “The same crowd has sung songs for us, cheered for us, prayed for us. It’s an absolutely wonderful feeling. It renews hope, which is what we need.”

The congregation can’t be out there every time a healthcare worker heads into or leaves a 12-hour shift, so they chalked the sidewalks with words of encouragement and hope so they can see the message every day.

“I’d like to tell them ‘thank you,’” said Hager.

In addition to the signs, songs and prayers, the church also had some snacks for the healthcare workers to help them get through the extra long shifts.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.