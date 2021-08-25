Gas tax hike? Road fee increase? County, state leaders search for ways to fund S.C. 90 improvements

This story is courtesy of My Horry News

No one questions whether S.C. 90 needs to be widened.

The road is already at 85% capacity, county and state officials said, and there are more than 4,200 single family homes planned for that corridor along with over 800 multi-family units. Growth continues to strain the infrastructure.

“It’s been coming for a while,” said Mark Hoeweler, director of the Grand Strand Area Transportation Study (GSATS), a group that works with governments to secure funding for transportation projects. “It’s not a surprise to anybody, I think, that’s had their eye on what’s going on out there.”

But where will the more than $500 million needed for that road work come from? That’s the unknown.

A group of state lawmakers and county council members met with Hoeweler and state Department of Transportation officials this week to discuss options for funding road improvements, our news partner My Horry News reports.

Although growth has been steadily coming to S.C. 90 for years, the issue came to a head in 2018 when Hurricane Florence’s floodwater covered sections of the two-lane road, leaving some homeowners stranded. Neighbors demanded that county and state leaders address the issue, and their cries have only grown louder as more county-approved developments have been constructed in the corridor.

“They have to come up with a plan for these fine residents,” said Felicia Soto, who lives on Bear Bluff Road. “All this is long overdue.”

Soto has been encouraging her neighbors to hold county leaders accountable and push for infrastructure improvements. Hundreds of S.C. 90 homeowners packed a community meeting about growth concerns in July, and last week county council agreed not to approve any rezonings for high-density development along the highway between S.C. 22 and U.S. 501 Business until better infrastructure is in place.

Soto, who championed the county’s fight to connect International Drive with S.C. 90, saw that road open in 2018. She acknowledged that additional development is inevitable, but she’s frustrated that the infrastructure doesn’t keep pace with the building.

“This problem is ongoing,” she said. “They knew International Drive was going to be coming down the pike years ago and there was no plan for this. And now they just approved 5,000 more homes. … We want to know definitively, ‘What is your plan?’”

County and state leaders agree that the first step toward getting money for S.C. 90 is developing a plan for the work that needs to be done and prioritizing which sections of the road should be improved first.

“It’s such a wide-ranging project and there’s so many problems associated with it as far as funding,” said Horry County Councilman Johnny Vaught, who attended Monday’s meeting with state lawmakers and the DOT. “That’s the main issue.”

Vaught stressed that leaders want to address the most problematic areas of the highway first, specifically the low-lying stretches near Steritt Swamp, Tilly Swamp and Jones Big Swamp.

Yet even the incremental approach is pricey.

County staff have estimated that widening the 6.6-mile stretch of S.C. 90 from U.S. 501 Business to International Drive would cost $95 million. And that’s in today’s dollars — they expect construction costs to increase over time — and it’s only one section of the highway.

“It’s such a big project,” said state Rep. Tim McGinnis, R-Carolina Forest. “We know that we’re not going to be able to widen Highway 90 all in one fell swoop because that’s going to be $500 million. Even if we started that project today, it would be six years. That’s what we found out [Monday]. Because it’s about four years of planning and acquisition and then two years of actual construction.”

McGinnis said he and other state lawmakers who represent parts of the S.C. 90 corridor will look for state dollars to contribute to the project. County leaders are doing the same thing at the local level.

But Soto noted that the county’s full delegation needs to support the project. She’s upset some members did not attend Monday’s meeting.

“This is not just for this corridor,” she said.

During Monday’s meeting, a variety of funding options were discussed, including creating a local option gas tax that would be collected countywide and increasing the county’s road maintenance fee.

Both of those proposals would require state lawmakers to act. A local option gas tax isn’t available, though the idea has been discussed. In 2018, state Sen. Greg Hembree, R-Little River, proposed a sales tax hike for replacing sand on Horry County’s beaches.

As for the road maintenance fee, the county does collect that $50 levy on all vehicles registered in Horry.

But the future of the fee, which generated $17.7 million in the last fiscal year, remains uncertain. A recent S.C. Supreme Court decision invalidating a similar fee in Greenville County raised questions about other counties’ road fees.

Horry County officials are so concerned about the high court’s decision that they set up a separate bank account to hold the road fee collections until they have more clarity on the matter. In Horry County, road fee money is used for paving and resurfacing roads. A portion also goes to Coast RTA, the local bus service.

The county has imposed the fee since the 1980s.

In the Greenville County case, the court ruled that the Upstate county’s road fee was an illegal tax. Horry County officials and other local government leaders across the state are asking state lawmakers to amend the state statute to clear up any uncertainty and protect their road fees.

County officials are also considering spending some of the federal dollars allocated for COVID-19 recovery on the highway. The county’s proposed plan for spending that American Rescue Plan Act money includes setting aside nearly $25.7 million for road improvements. That’s more than 37% of the county’s total allotment of nearly $68.8 million.

Before the county and state leaders can secure funding for the road work, they want a detailed plan that outlines the scope of the project and prioritizes which sections of the road should be completed first.

