Former Florence County deputy gets six months for assaulting handcuffed man

Brian Thomas Proffitt (Source: FCSO)
Brian Thomas Proffitt (Source: FCSO)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 9:05 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – A former Florence County deputy will spend six months behind bars for assaulting a man while he was handcuffed.

The South Carolina Attorney General’s Office said Brian Proffitt pleaded guilty Monday to second-degree assault and battery and misconduct in office.

Proffitt used his flashlight to hit a handcuffed victim in the head after putting the man under arrest in 2019.

The case was investigated by the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.

RELATED COVERAGE:

Judge William L. Seals sentenced Proffitt to three years in prison, the maximum, suspended to six months in prison followed by four years of probation on the assault charge.

On the misconduct in office charge, Seals sentenced Proffitt to eight years in prison suspended to six months in prison followed by four years of probation.

Officials said the sentences will run concurrently, which means Proffitt will serve a total of six months in prison and then four years of probation.

The case was scheduled to pick a jury Monday in Florence when Proffitt entered his guilty plea, according to a press release.

Documents show Proffitt was hired as a Class One officer with the Darlington Police Department in 2008. One year later, in August of 2009, he was fired.

He was let go for violation of agency policy not involving misconduct, specifically listing incidents of quote, “numerous write-ups and sleeping on the job,” according to documents obtained from the South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy.

Just weeks after his firing, in September 2009, Proffitt was hired as a deputy with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.

