FIRST ALERT: Two systems expected to become tropical depressions later this week

By Andrew Dockery
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 7:55 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Two chances of development are expected to become tropical depressions later this week.

There is a high chance of development with this system and a tropical depression is expected to...
There is a high chance of development with this system and a tropical depression is expected to form later this week or this weekend.(WMBF)

The first chance is a broad area of low pressure is expected to form over the southwestern Caribbean Sea during the next day or so from a tropical wave currently located over northwestern Colombia and the south-central Caribbean Sea. Environmental conditions are forecast to be conducive for development, and a tropical depression is likely to form late this week or over the weekend while the system moves west-northwestward to northwestward over the northwestern Caribbean Sea. The disturbance is expected to move near or across the Yucatan Peninsula of Mexico on Saturday, and move into the western Gulf of Mexico by Sunday where conditions could be favorable for additional development to occur. The chance of development is high at 80% over the next five days.

The second chance is a broad trough of low pressure is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms over the central tropical Atlantic about 800 miles southeast of Bermuda. Only slow development of this system is expected during the next day or so due to unfavorable upper-level winds. Afterwards, environmental conditions are forecast to become more conducive for development, and a tropical depression is likely to form late this week or this weekend while the system turns eastward over the central Atlantic. The chance of development remains high over the next five days at 80%.

The chance of development with this system remains low over the next five days.
The chance of development with this system remains low over the next five days.(WMBF)

Finally, a tropical wave over the far eastern tropical Atlantic located several hundred miles southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands is producing a disorganized area of showers and thunderstorms. Some development of this system is possible over the next several days while it moves west-northwestward at 10 to 15 mph over the eastern tropical Atlantic. Upper-level winds are forecast to become less conducive for development by this weekend. The chances for development for this system remain low at 30%.

