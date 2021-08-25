FIRST ALERT: Trending drier and warmer to end the week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Another day with scattered showers and storms continues as an area of moisture moves through the Carolinas. If you have plans today, don’t cancel them but keep in mind the best chance for showers and storms will be later this morning and into the afternoon hours. By the time we head into the evening, any storm development should trend further inland as highs remain warm once again.

Highs will reach the mid 80s today with rain chances at 30%. Many of you will still need to use the sprinklers starting today and through the rest of the week. (WMBF)

While highs will hit the mid-upper 80s today, drier and warmer weather will move into the area to end the work week. An area of high pressure will move into the Carolinas and build over the weekend. Afternoon highs will hit the mid-upper 80s to end the week and head into the weekend. Outside of one slight rain chance on Friday, we are dry.

Highs climb into the mid-upper 80s with mostly dry conditions. (WMBF)

Temperatures inland will reach the lower 90s with the heat index making it feel like 100° each afternoon, especially for this weekend.

