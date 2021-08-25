FIRST ALERT: Summer heat continues to build this week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - As rain chances lower, the heat will climb into the upcoming weekend.

The atmosphere continues to dry out this week, helping take the rain chances out of the forecast. At best, more clouds arrive Friday with an isolated shower possible. Otherwise, it’s a dry forecast all the way through the end of the weekend.

Temperatures will slowly climb each afternoon this week. Coastal areas top out in the upper 80s with some lower 90s possible inland. Expect the heat index to approach 100° as the summertime mugginess lingers.

Rain chances remain slim through Sunday (WMBF)

