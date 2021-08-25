Submit a Tip
Dining With Dockery: Hot Dog Works

Here's a look at today's Dining with Dockery.
By Andrew Dockery
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 8:35 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Andrew is headed up to Cherry Grove today for a special Dining with Dockery.

We know the weekend is about to begin and we want to show you a new location that just recently opened here on the Grand Strand.

Hot Dog Works is located on Sea Mountain Highway near North Myrtle Beach and Cherry Grove! It’s near everything and features hot dogs any way you like them! After you have one of the hot dogs, finish off your meal with one sweet treat!

If you remember Hot Dog Works in Calabash, it’s the same owners with a new location! Trust us, it’s worth the trip to the North Strand. You can watch the entire interview with Andrew in the video above.

For a look at their menu, visit their Facebook page here.

Have somewhere you want Andrew to go? Send him a message on Facebook or Twitter!

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

