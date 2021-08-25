Deputies: 2 in custody in connection to missing man’s death

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities in Georgetown County say two people are in custody in connection to a missing man’s death.

The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office said 21-year-old Eric Wade Hempel and 21-year-old Shelby Francis Makaley Ashby, both of Georgetown, have been charged in the death of 35-year-old Harry Barkley.

Barkley, of Kingstree, was reported missing last August by family members. Investigators from Georgetown and Williamsburg counties worked together on the case before Barkley’s car was found a month later.

The vehicle was found at the Black River at Chavis Landing. In May 2021, human remains were found in a remote area in Williamsburg County. DNA evidence later confirmed the remains to be those of Barkley.

Deputies said arrest warrants were then obtained for Hempel and Ashby, who were both suspects in the case.

Hempel is in custody following a recent high-speed chase in Tennessee. He’s charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime and is awaiting extradition back to South Carolina.

Ashby is charged with accessory to murder after the fact and is accused of helping Hempel move and dispose of Barkley’s remains after his death. Officials said she’s being held at the Georgetown County Detention Center, where she awaits a bond hearing.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.