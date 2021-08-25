COVID-19, quarantines force two Pee Dee football teams to cancel games

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Two Pee Dee high school football teams won’t be on the gridiron the next two Fridays.

Lamar High School announced on Tuesday that a player tested positive for COVID-19. Because of that the team members must be quarantined and Friday’s game against Marion High School has been canceled.

According to the Darlington County School District’s website, there are four students at Lamar High School that have tested positive for COVID-19. The district’s dashboard does not provide information on how many students are quarantined.

Marlboro County High School also announced that it must cancel the next two football games.

“Unfortunately our Bulldogs are in quarantine and cannot return to game play until September 10,” a post states on the district’s Facebook page.

Marlboro County High School was set to play Cheraw High School on Friday, Aug. 27. Now Cheraw will play West Florence High School instead.

The Marlboro County School District’s COVID-19 dashboard shows that there are 37 students in the district who have tested positive for the virus and 594 students that are in quarantine.

