Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

COVID-19, quarantines force two Pee Dee football teams to cancel games

(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 9:05 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Two Pee Dee high school football teams won’t be on the gridiron the next two Fridays.

Lamar High School announced on Tuesday that a player tested positive for COVID-19. Because of that the team members must be quarantined and Friday’s game against Marion High School has been canceled.

RELATED COVERAGE | Georgetown, Carvers Bay high schools cancel football games for next two weeks

According to the Darlington County School District’s website, there are four students at Lamar High School that have tested positive for COVID-19. The district’s dashboard does not provide information on how many students are quarantined.

Marlboro County High School also announced that it must cancel the next two football games.

“Unfortunately our Bulldogs are in quarantine and cannot return to game play until September 10,” a post states on the district’s Facebook page.

Marlboro County High School was set to play Cheraw High School on Friday, Aug. 27. Now Cheraw will play West Florence High School instead.

The Marlboro County School District’s COVID-19 dashboard shows that there are 37 students in the district who have tested positive for the virus and 594 students that are in quarantine.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man is dead after being shot Sunday night in Myrtle Beach, police said.
One person in custody after man found shot, killed in Myrtle Beach parking lot, police say
Nicole Oister's 11-year-old daughter had a close encounter with a baby shark in North Myrtle...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: 11-year-old girl has close encounter with baby shark in North Myrtle Beach
Horry County School Board does not implement mask requirement in schools
According to police, residents said the man kicked in the back door of the home brandishing a...
Intruder shot and killed after breaking into South Carolina home, police say
Richard Spiegel
‘Highly troubling’: St. James High School teacher’s aide accused of sexual battery with student

Latest News

SCHSL Football.
Week one SCHSL football state media poll released
Georgetown, Carvers Bay high schools cancel football games for next two weeks
WMBF Extra Point Logo
Extra Point: Week Zero scores and highlights
Extra Point: Week Zero (Part 2)
Extra Point: Week Zero (Part 2)