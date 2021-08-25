Submit a Tip
Conway Medical Center seeing most COVID-19 patients since July 2020

Conway Medical Center
Conway Medical Center(Madison Martin)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 3:16 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Grand Strand hospital is seeing its highest number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in more than a year.

According to spokesperson Allyson Floyd, Conway Medical Center has 57 coronavirus patients as of Wednesday afternoon. She said it passes the previous high number of 56 patients, which was seen on July 20, 2020. Of that number, 22 are currently in the ICU while 10 are on ventilators.

Floyd added that 52 of their current COVID-19 patients are unvaccinated, while four were fully vaccinated and another was partially vaccinated.

The numbers come as CMC announced it would be reinstating visitor restrictions and screenings due to the recent surge in cases.

Other local hospitals are also reporting similar rises in COVID-19 patient count.

Tidelands Health said it saw 54 COVID-19 hospitalizations on Tuesday, only three of which were fully vaccinated. Tidelands is also hiring temporary workers to boost staff at its vaccine sites across the Grand Strand.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

