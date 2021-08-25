CCU baseball adds Tim Perry, Trey Stover to staff

CONWAY, S.C. – Coastal Carolina head baseball coach Gary Gilmore has announced the addition of two experienced coaches in Tim Perry and Trey Stover to the support staff. Perry will serve as the Director of Player Development and Analytics while Stover will be the Director of Baseball Operations.

Perry returns to the college ranks after serving as the Airport High School baseball coach since 2011-12 where he went 165-96-2 with two state championship appearances in 2013 and 2018. Under Perry, the Eagles won four region championships, four district titles, two lower state titles, and had several of his players go on to play college baseball. He was also on the board of the South Carolina Baseball Coaches Association.

Before his time at Airport, Perry spent 10 seasons coaching at the collegiate level with stops at his alma mater Newberry (2001-02), Lander (2003), UNC Asheville (2004-09), and Temple (2011).

In 2007, Perry was promoted to associate head coach at UNCA. He was a big reason for the team’s 2006 Big South Conference championship, as he recruited the class that led the team to their first-ever title. In 2008, he coached Big South Pitcher of the Year Alan DeRatt, who led all of Division I in earned run average (ERA) for much of the 2008 season. He also coached and recruited 2008 Big South Tournament Most Valuable Player Rob Vernon and 2008 All-Big South pick Kevin Weidenbacher.

Overall, during his time at UNC Asheville Perry coached two conference players of the year, one conference pitcher of the year, 26 all-conference selections, and 17 all-conference tournament picks. Eighteen players that he coached and recruited went on to play professionally, 12 of whom were pitchers.

Prior to Asheville, he served at Lander University and Newberry College as an assistant coach. He also worked as a graduate assistant at Winthrop University in the 2000 season when the Eagles were the defending Big South Conference champions.

“We are very excited to announce the addition of Tim Perry to our CCU baseball staff. Tim brings a wealth of experience and knowledge with him to Coastal. He has been a pitching coach and recruiter for several years at four different institutions, including two in the state of South Carolina, and was an accomplished high school head coach in South Carolina for many years,” stated Gilmore. “He will work side-by-side with Associate Head Coach Kevin Schnall to enhance our recruiting and player development areas as well as being a terrific resource for our pitching coach Jason Beverlin.”

As a player at Newberry, Perry enjoyed a standout baseball career where he was a four-year letterman for the Indians. He led the team in innings pitched and strikeouts from 1995-97 and also boasted the team’s best ERA in 1995-96. Over his career, he was a starting pitcher for four years and made 36 starts, winning 16 games, and saving seven. Perry graduated from Newberry in 1997 with a degree in physical education.

Stover joins the Chanticleers after two years as the recruiting coordinator at Hartford in 2020 and 2021 after working at Marist where helped their offense rank first in batting average and on-base percentage in the MAAC for the 2019 season.

At Marist, he was also responsible for the day-to-day development of the infielders, while also assisting with hitters and base running. He was also in charge of both on and off-campus recruiting and served as the director of the camps and clinics in the summer.

Stover spent the 2018 season at Quinnipiac as a volunteer assistant coach, where he helped the Bobcats rank in the top-30 in the country for home runs. They also were the top program in the MAAC for steals, hits, home runs, and were third in batting average.

“We are extremely excited to announce the addition of Trey Stover to our CCU baseball staff,” continued Gilmore. “Trey brings a wealth of experience and enthusiasm to Coastal especially in the area of operations and recruiting, as well as baseball camp organization and expansion. Trey will be counted on heavily to replace the loss of Chad Oxendine who left to become the head baseball coach at Longwood University.

”Before joining Quinnipiac’s coaching staff, Stover was drafted in the 35th round of the 2015 MLB First Year Player Draft by the Kansas City Royals. He played in the Appalachian League for the Burlington Royals in Rookie Ball, before continuing his professional baseball career in Germany as the starting shortstop for the Mainz Athletics. The Athletics won their second championship, Deutschmeister, with Stover patrolling the middle infield.

Following the 2016 season in Germany, Stover traveled to Australia to join the Canberra Club Ball League, where he would play from October 2016 to May 2017. He batted .348 in the leadoff spot for the Ainslie Gungahlin Bears as the starting shortstop and helped lead the team to the semifinals.

Stover played his college ball at Hartford, where he was a four-year starting shortstop before graduating in 2015. He was selected to the American East All-Tournament team as a senior when the Hawks competed for an American East Championship. He graduated with his bachelor’s degree in communications.

