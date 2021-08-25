Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Apple computer manual signed by Steve Jobs auctioned for nearly $800K

An Apple II computer manual signed by Steve Jobs sold at auction for nearly $800,000.
An Apple II computer manual signed by Steve Jobs sold at auction for nearly $800,000.(Source: RR Auction via CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 9:45 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Someone shelled out nearly $800,000 for a rare Apple II computer manual signed by Steve Jobs and one of Apple’s angel investors in 1980.

RR Auction said it was originally owned by someone named Julian Brewer, whose dad negotiated exclusive distribution rights for Apple in the United Kingdom in 1979.

A note inside the manual reads: “Julian, your generation is the first to grow up with computers. Go change the world!”

The manual was also signed by Mike Markkula, an early Apple investor and the company’s second CEO.

Other Apple-related memorabilia sold during the auction included a letter with Jobs’ signature, which sold for nearly $480,000.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nicole Oister's 11-year-old daughter had a close encounter with a baby shark in North Myrtle...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: 11-year-old girl has close encounter with baby shark in North Myrtle Beach
Richard Spiegel
‘Highly troubling’: St. James High School teacher’s aide accused of sexual battery with student
Horry County Fire Rescue crews responded to a three-vehicle crash involving a school bus in the...
Troopers investigating three-vehicle crash involving school bus in Conway area; 2 hurt
The Georgetown County Coroner’s Office has identified the victims of a deadly double shooting.
Georgetown County coroner names man, woman killed in double shooting
Michael Harris
Police arrest, charge man in deadly shooting in Myrtle Beach parking lot

Latest News

.
Police arrest, charge man in deadly shooting in Myrtle Beach parking lot
.
Georgetown church holds comfort vigil for Tidelands healthcare workers
.
City of Myrtle Beach will not require employees to get COVID-19 vaccine
.
‘Highly troubling’: St. James High School teacher’s aide accused of sexual battery with student
.
Horry County finalizes plans on how to use American Rescue Plan funds