American Airlines offering more daily flights from Florence Regional Airport

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – Travelers flying in and out of Florence Regional Airport will now have more options.

The Greater Florence Chamber posted that American Airlines and Florence Regional Airport will be announcing an additional flight to and from Charlotte most days of the week.

The additional mid-day flight is scheduled to start Sept. 8 and will offer travelers shorter connection times for both departing and arriving flights.

WMBF News reporter Cameron Crowe is talking to the Greater Florence Chamber about these new flights and what it means for the city’s economy.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.