‘We’re just not there’: City of Myrtle Beach not requiring COVID-19 vaccinations for employees

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The city of Myrtle Beach isn’t planning to require its employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

Some employers are putting mandates in place after the FDA gave full approval of the Pfizer vaccine Monday.

Myrtle Beach City Manager Fox Simons told WMBF News the reason leaders aren’t requiring workers to get the shot is because the city just isn’t there yet.

“Under no circumstances have we even talked about mandating vaccinations,” Simons said. “We’re just not there.”

Simons said this doesn’t take away from the fact the city wants more people to get their shots, especially now that one of the three COVID-19 vaccines has received full FDA approval.

“We need to get folks vaccinated,” Simons said. “We hope to see those vaccination numbers increase dramatically.”

But Simons said currently, city leaders must focus on the day-to-day issues they’re facing due to COVID-19. As of Tuesday, there are more than a dozen employees who have tested positive for the virus, according to Simons. He said that’s forcing them to adjust with the staff they have.

“Services are being impacted by that,” he said. “It’s tough. We’re trying to maintain service the best we can. May seem like an old cliche, it literally is day-by-day. You don’t know who’s going to be here tomorrow.”

Simons said city leaders are continuing to monitor the coronavirus cases to see if they need to put restrictions in place in the near future inside all its city buildings, such as mask mandates or limited capacity restrictions.

“It’s a very fluid situation,” Simons said.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.