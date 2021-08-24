Submit a Tip
Week one SCHSL football state media poll released

SCHSL Football.
SCHSL Football.(WMBF)
By Gabe McDonald
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 5:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, SC (WMBF) - The South Carolina High School League state media rankings for football have been released. The top 10 teams for each classification are below. Our local teams from the Grand Strand and Pee Dee are in bold.

CLASS 5A

1. Dutch Fork (14)

2. Fort Dorchester

3. T.L. Hanna

4. Ridge View

5. Gaffney

6. Byrnes

7. Sumter

8. Northwestern

9. Clover

10. (tie) River Bluff

10. (tie) Dorman

Carolina Forest is receiving votes.

CLASS 4A

1. A.C. Flora (13)

2. (tie) Myrtle Beach (1)

2. (tie) Greenville

4. Catawba Ridge

5. South Pointe

6. North Myrtle Beach

7. Beaufort

8. Irmo

9. North Augusta

10. Westside

West Florence is receiving votes.

CLASS 3A

1. Daniel (14)

2. Chapman

3. Dillon

4. Gilbert

5. Camden

6. Oceanside Collegiate

7. (tie) Union County

7.(tie) Woodruff

9. Brookland-Cayce

10. Aynor

CLASS 2A

1. Abbeville (14)

2. Gray Collegiate

3. Barnwell

4. Marion

5. Newberry

6. Saluda

7. Andrews

8. Silver Bluff

9. Christ Church

10. Chesnee

CLASS 1A

1. Southside Christian (14)

2. Lamar

3. Whale Branch

4. Bamberg-Ehrhardt

5. Blackville-Hilda

6. (tie) Wagener-Salley

6. (tie) Lake View

8. Baptist Hill

9. Lewisville

10. Ridge Spring-Monetta

Hannah-Pamplico and Johnsonville are receiving votes.

