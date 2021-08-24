Week one SCHSL football state media poll released
COLUMBIA, SC (WMBF) - The South Carolina High School League state media rankings for football have been released. The top 10 teams for each classification are below. Our local teams from the Grand Strand and Pee Dee are in bold.
CLASS 5A
1. Dutch Fork (14)
2. Fort Dorchester
3. T.L. Hanna
4. Ridge View
5. Gaffney
6. Byrnes
7. Sumter
8. Northwestern
9. Clover
10. (tie) River Bluff
10. (tie) Dorman
Carolina Forest is receiving votes.
CLASS 4A
1. A.C. Flora (13)
2. (tie) Myrtle Beach (1)
2. (tie) Greenville
4. Catawba Ridge
5. South Pointe
6. North Myrtle Beach
7. Beaufort
8. Irmo
9. North Augusta
10. Westside
West Florence is receiving votes.
CLASS 3A
1. Daniel (14)
2. Chapman
3. Dillon
4. Gilbert
5. Camden
6. Oceanside Collegiate
7. (tie) Union County
7.(tie) Woodruff
9. Brookland-Cayce
10. Aynor
CLASS 2A
1. Abbeville (14)
2. Gray Collegiate
3. Barnwell
4. Marion
5. Newberry
6. Saluda
7. Andrews
8. Silver Bluff
9. Christ Church
10. Chesnee
CLASS 1A
1. Southside Christian (14)
2. Lamar
3. Whale Branch
4. Bamberg-Ehrhardt
5. Blackville-Hilda
6. (tie) Wagener-Salley
6. (tie) Lake View
8. Baptist Hill
9. Lewisville
10. Ridge Spring-Monetta
Hannah-Pamplico and Johnsonville are receiving votes.
