Troopers investigating three-vehicle crash involving school bus in Conway area; 2 hurt

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a three-vehicle crash involving a school bus in the Conway area.

Horry County Fire Rescue crews were responded to the wreck around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday to Highway 544 and West Cox Ferry Road.

Crews took two people to the hospital with injuries from the wreck. HCFR added that the two patients were not from the school bus.

WMBF News has reached out to Horry County Schools to see which school the bus was coming from and if any students were onboard during the crash.

HCFR said drivers may experience delays in the area of the crash. Crews are asking people to find an alternate route in order to avoid delays and for the safety of on-scene first responders.

