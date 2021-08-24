Submit a Tip
SCHP: One killed after truck overturns on Florence County highway

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 4:03 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The driver of a truck was killed during a crash Tuesday morning in Florence County, according to troopers.

Master Trooper Brian Lee with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said a GMC truck was heading south on Pamplico Highway when it went off the left side of the road and overturned.

Lee said the driver was thrown from the truck. He added that the driver was not wearing a seatbelt.

The name of the driver has not been released by the Florence County Coroner’s Office.

Lee said there was a passenger in the truck and was taken to the hospital.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

