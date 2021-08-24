Submit a Tip
Pee Dee man gets 16 years for shooting workplace supervisor

Michael McKinnon Gainey
Michael McKinnon Gainey(Source: Fourth Circuit Solicitor’s Office)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 9:55 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
DARLINGTON, S.C. (WMBF) – A Hartsville man will spend over a decade behind bars for a workplace shooting in 2019.

A press release from the Fourth Circuit Solicitor’s Office states 50-year-old Michael McKinnon Gainey pleaded guilty Monday to attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Officials said the case was scheduled for trial, but Gainey entered the guilty plea before a jury could be selected.

According to the release, Gainey shot a supervisor at his workplace in the Hartsville area on July 3, 2019.

Judge Paul Burch sentenced Gainey to 16 years in prison on the attempted murder charge and a concurrent five years on the weapons charge.

During the guilty plea, prosecutors asked the court to impose a sentence of up to 20 years.

“A workplace shooting like this is always troubling. Thankfully the victim has recovered from his wound and no other employees were harmed. Scheduling trials for violent offenders like this are the highest priority as we continue to work though the limitations Covid-19 has put on the criminal justice system. I thank Assistant Solicitor Patti Parker for her commitment to this victim,” said Fourth Circuit Solicitor Will Rogers.

