McMaster to lead AccelerateSC meeting on investing American Rescue Plan funds

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 12:55 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster will lead an AccelerateSC meeting Tuesday afternoon to discuss recommendations for investigating funds from the American Rescue Plan.

According to the governor’s office, McMaster will be joined by Lieutenant Gov. Pamela Evette and members of AccelerateSC.

The meeting, which is set to begin at 2 p.m., will be held at the University of South Carolina Alumni Center in Columbia.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

