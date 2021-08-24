Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Horry County police searching for missing 5-year-old last seen with non-custodial grandmother

5-year-old Jayden Perritt and his grandmother Diane Randle who does not have custody of him,...
5-year-old Jayden Perritt and his grandmother Diane Randle who does not have custody of him, according to police.(Source: HCPD)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 7:25 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County police are asking for the community’s help to find a missing 5-year-old boy who is believed to be with his grandmother who is not his guardian.

Police said Jayden Perritt and his grandmother, 64-year-old Diane Randle, were last seen in the Conway area of Horry County.

Randle may be driving a red 2013 Dodge Caravan with South Carolina license plate number LES-593.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts is asked to call HCPD at 843-248-1520.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man is dead after being shot Sunday night in Myrtle Beach, police said.
One person in custody after man found shot, killed in Myrtle Beach parking lot, police say
Nicole Oister's 11-year-old daughter had a close encounter with a baby shark in North Myrtle...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: 11-year-old girl has close encounter with baby shark in North Myrtle Beach
Horry County School Board does not implement mask requirement in schools
According to police, residents said the man kicked in the back door of the home brandishing a...
Intruder shot and killed after breaking into South Carolina home, police say
DHEC records over 10,600 new confirmed COVID-19 cases over three-day period

Latest News

.
City of Myrtle Beach will not require employees to get COVID-19 vaccine
.
‘Highly troubling’: St. James High School teacher’s aide accused of sexual battery with student
.
Horry County finalizes plans on how to use American Rescue Plan funds
.
FMU COVID-19 safety protocols as student head back to campus
.
Horry County School Board does not implement mask requirement in schools