Horry County police searching for missing 5-year-old last seen with non-custodial grandmother

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County police are asking for the community’s help to find a missing 5-year-old boy who is believed to be with his grandmother who is not his guardian.

Police said Jayden Perritt and his grandmother, 64-year-old Diane Randle, were last seen in the Conway area of Horry County.

Randle may be driving a red 2013 Dodge Caravan with South Carolina license plate number LES-593.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts is asked to call HCPD at 843-248-1520.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.