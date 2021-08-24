Submit a Tip
Horry County leaders outline plan for how to spend nearly $69 million in American Rescue Plan funds

By Patrick Lloyd
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 7:08 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County leaders are finalizing plans on how to spend nearly $69 million in American Rescue Plan money.

The primary reason for the funds is to use them in ways that would somehow slow the spread of COVID-19. However, the funds can also be used for all kinds of other purposes.

Some of the highlights from that include more than $25 million to go toward road projects, $16 million is planned to go toward services to disproportionately impacted communities and infrastructure and $2.8 million is planned for cyber security.

To help beaches, $2.5 million is planned for beach parking and $1.5 million for beach bathrooms.

County leaders discussed this plan during Tuesday’s Administration Committee meeting.

One topic that leaders spent a lot of time discussing was the $4.25 million that’s labeled as “COVID-19 Extra Pay.” That is extra money to county employees due to their hard work amid the pandemic.

Horry County Assistant County Administrator for Administration Barry Spivey talked about how one option for this would be to give every employee $1,500. He also talked about the possibility of getting rid of caps for time off.

“As you may remember, we asked council to be able to suspend the caps on leave,” Spivey said. “Because our employees were faced with, ‘I’ll lose this leave if I can’t take it off, but we need you here to work.’ So to help protect that employee, we’d remove those caps.”

The process to get approval for the funds is almost done, but there’s still a lengthier process for spending everything.

“We’ve already received the first half, and we’ll receive the second half in June 2022,” Beth Tranter, Deputy Director of the Department of Community Development, Grants and Resilience said. “Funds must be spent by June 2024. So again, they’re looking for a very quick impact on the economy, and that’s one consideration in terms of funding.”

The Administration Committee voted to pass the spending plan. It’ll now to go Horry County Council for final approval.

Click here and go to page 263 to see the full breakdown of where the money is planned to go.

