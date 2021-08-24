‘Highly troubling’: St. James High School teacher’s aide accused of sexual battery with student

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A St. James High School teacher’s aide was arrested Tuesday morning and charged with sexual battery with a student.

Horry County Schools spokesperson Lisa Bourcier said the district received an allegation earlier this month about a sexual relationship between a former student and a teacher and an immediate investigation began by HCS and police.

Bourcier added that the inappropriate behavior took place several years ago.

The outcome of the investigation led to 46-year-old Richard Spiegel’s arrest. He has also been placed on administrative leave.

“Such behavior is highly troubling and violates the public trust and the safety and welfare of our students. We commend district officials and local law enforcement who responded quickly in investigating these allegations once it was brought to their attention,” Bourcier said in a statement.

According to jail records, Spiegel was released from J. Reuben Long Detention Center just before 4 p.m. Tuesday on a $2,000 bond.

