Georgetown County coroner names victims of deadly double shooting

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Georgetown County Coroner’s Office has identified the victims of a deadly double shooting.

Deputies were called to reports of a shooting at home on Sutton Road shortly after 10 p.m. Monday, according to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office.

Georgetown County Coroner Chase Ridgeway identified the victims as Ben Franklin, Jr., 38, and Kiashia Green, 25, both of Georgetown.

Ridgeway said Green was pronounced dead on scene, while Franklin, Jr. later died at Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital.

The shooting remains under investigation by the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with information should call GCSO at 843-546-5101.

