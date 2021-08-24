Francis Marion University announces Darla Moore Scholarship

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – Francis Marion University on Tuesday announced the creation of the Darla Moore Scholarship.

A press release from FMU states the scholarship will be funded by a $5 million gift - $1 million a year for the next five years - from the Darla Moore Foundation.

Officials say the scholarships will cover tuition, room and board, or school fees depending on the recipient’s needs each semester.

“FMU is delighted to receive this substantial gift from the Darla Moore Foundation. These scholarships will support those who would not attend college otherwise, and they will fund tuition, fees, and housing – thereby giving these young men and women the opportunity to participate in the complete university experience. I’m deeply appreciative to Darla for this generous gift and for helping us to educate some of our neediest students,” said FMU President Dr. Fred Carter.

FMU will start accepting scholarship nominations from high school counselors in January 2022.

According to the release, the scholarship will be available to incoming freshmen students who will be starting classes at FMU in the fall of 2022. Only school counselors can recommend students for the scholarship, who will in turn contact the Office of Enrollment Management for final consideration.

To be eligible, officials say students must be South Carolina residents enrolling in full-time undergraduate studies and demonstrate a financial need based on FAFSA, with family income generally not exceeding $75,000.

The scholarship is primarily, but not exclusively, geared toward students who will be the first in their family to attend college, the release stated.

Officials say recipients of the scholarship must maintain a minimum 2.7 GPA and are not required to live on campus.

