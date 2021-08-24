Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Fort Jackson soldier found guilty of assaulting Black man in viral video

Jonathan Pentland is being charged with third degree assault and battery after the April...
Jonathan Pentland is being charged with third degree assault and battery after the April incident.(WIS TV)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 11:50 AM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Fort Jackson drill sergeant accused of assaulting a young black man in April has been found guilty.

Jonathan Pentland was on trial after a video went viral in April showing Pentland shoving a 22-year-old male on the sidewalk in the Summit neighborhood.

Pentland was charged with third-degree assault and battery after the incident.

On the first day of the trial, several people took the stand to explain what happened. The victim stated he minded his own business before Pentland approached him.

On day two, Pentland himself took the stand. He said he was summoned to the sidewalk after a neighbor came banging on his door asking for help. That neighbor, Kimberly Hernandez, said Williams had been harassing her daughter and grandson.

In the end, the judge found Pentland guilty.

She sentenced him to 30 days in jail or a fine of $1,087.50.

RELATED STORIES

Fort Jackson released a statement regarding the decision saying:

“Fort Jackson Commander Brig. Gen. Patrick R. Michaelis is reviewing his options in the matter of Sgt. 1st Class Jonathan Pentland. We will provide more information when a decision about how to proceed is made.”

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Nicole Oister's 11-year-old daughter had a close encounter with a baby shark in North Myrtle...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: 11-year-old girl has close encounter with baby shark in North Myrtle Beach
Richard Spiegel
‘Highly troubling’: St. James High School teacher’s aide accused of sexual battery with student
Horry County Fire Rescue crews responded to a three-vehicle crash involving a school bus in the...
Troopers investigating three-vehicle crash involving school bus in Conway area; 2 hurt
The Georgetown County Coroner’s Office has identified the victims of a deadly double shooting.
Georgetown County coroner names man, woman killed in double shooting
The Georgetown County Coroner’s Office identified the victims of a late-night shooting.
Coroner identifies man, woman killed in Georgetown Co. shooting

Latest News

.
Police arrest, charge man in deadly shooting in Myrtle Beach parking lot
.
Georgetown church holds comfort vigil for Tidelands healthcare workers
.
City of Myrtle Beach will not require employees to get COVID-19 vaccine
.
‘Highly troubling’: St. James High School teacher’s aide accused of sexual battery with student
.
Horry County finalizes plans on how to use American Rescue Plan funds