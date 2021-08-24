FIRST ALERT: Three areas to watch in the tropics, chances for development continue to increase

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The chances for development continue to increase with three areas in the tropics. As we approach the peak of hurricane season, the tropics are certainly showing the activity ramping up.

Three chances of development continue to increase in the tropics. (WMBF)

The first area to watch is a broad trough of low pressure is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms over the east-central tropical Atlantic more than 1000 miles west-northwest of the Cabo Verde Islands. Little development is expected during the next day or two due to marginally conducive ocean temperatures and strong upper-level winds. Afterwards, environmental conditions are expected to become more favorable for gradual development, and a tropical depression could form by the end of the week while the system moves northwestward to northward at 10 to 15 mph over the central Atlantic. The chance of development is at 10% over the next two days and 50% over the next five days.

Another tropical wave over the eastern Caribbean Sea is expected to form a broad area of low pressure over the southwestern Caribbean Sea later this week. Thereafter, environmental conditions are forecast to be favorable for gradual development, and a tropical depression could form by the end of the week while the system moves west-northwestward to northwestward over the northwestern Caribbean Sea. The chance of development is near 0% over the next 48 hours. Over the next five days, the chances increase to 60% over the next five days.

Another tropical wave over the far eastern tropical Atlantic located about 500 miles south-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands is producing a concentrated area of showers and thunderstorms. This activity has become a bit better organized tonight, and some additional development is possible over the next several days while this system moves westward to west-northwestward at 10 to 15 mph over the eastern tropical Atlantic. The chance of development is at 20% over the next 48 hours and 40% over the next five days.

With three chances of development in the tropics, Ida is our next storm name. (WMBF)

