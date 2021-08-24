FIRST ALERT: Humidity continues as scattered storms return

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A few more downpours will return today and tomorrow. The best chances of rain this week arrive over the next 48 hours with a few waves of afternoon showers and storms.

Shower chances are at 40% today for the middle of the day and into the early afternoon. (WMBF)

Future radar continues to pick up on the chance for a few downpours developing during the late morning and into the early afternoon. The later we go into the day, the better the rain chance inland. Each afternoon will continue to hold onto a few isolated showers and storms for both days. Highs will reach the mid 80s today on the sand with the upper 80s inland. The heat index alone today and tomorrow will reach the upper 90s to triple digits.

After today and tomorrow, we dry out for the week with just one isolated rain chance to end the week. (WMBF)

The end of the work week trends drier. Thursday will be a calm day with the temperatures remaining in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Our only rain chance to end the week will come with one more isolated shower on Friday. Temperatures will remain in the upper 80s to lower 90s as the heat index rises back to flirt with the triple digits through the weekend. Mostly sunny skies continue for Saturday and Sunday.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.