Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

FIRST ALERT: Humidity continues as scattered storms return

Showers and storms return today with a 40% chance of rain. It's not a washout by any means.
Showers and storms return today with a 40% chance of rain. It's not a washout by any means.(WMBF)
By Andrew Dockery
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 4:14 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A few more downpours will return today and tomorrow. The best chances of rain this week arrive over the next 48 hours with a few waves of afternoon showers and storms.

Shower chances are at 40% today for the middle of the day and into the early afternoon.
Shower chances are at 40% today for the middle of the day and into the early afternoon.(WMBF)

Future radar continues to pick up on the chance for a few downpours developing during the late morning and into the early afternoon. The later we go into the day, the better the rain chance inland. Each afternoon will continue to hold onto a few isolated showers and storms for both days. Highs will reach the mid 80s today on the sand with the upper 80s inland. The heat index alone today and tomorrow will reach the upper 90s to triple digits.

After today and tomorrow, we dry out for the week with just one isolated rain chance to end the...
After today and tomorrow, we dry out for the week with just one isolated rain chance to end the week.(WMBF)

The end of the work week trends drier. Thursday will be a calm day with the temperatures remaining in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Our only rain chance to end the week will come with one more isolated shower on Friday. Temperatures will remain in the upper 80s to lower 90s as the heat index rises back to flirt with the triple digits through the weekend. Mostly sunny skies continue for Saturday and Sunday.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man is dead after being shot Sunday night in Myrtle Beach, police said.
One person in custody after man found shot, killed in Myrtle Beach parking lot, police say
According to police, residents said the man kicked in the back door of the home brandishing a...
Intruder shot and killed after breaking into South Carolina home, police say
Horry County School Board does not implement mask requirement in schools
DHEC records over 10,600 new confirmed COVID-19 cases over three-day period
Nicole Oister's 11-year-old daughter had a close encounter with a baby shark in North Myrtle...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: 11-year-old girl has close encounter with baby shark in North Myrtle Beach

Latest News

Three chances of development continue to increase in the tropics.
FIRST ALERT: Three areas to watch in the tropics, chances for development continue to increase
Some morning downpours are likely
FIRST ALERT: More rain chances arrive through the week
Two chances to watch!
FIRST ALERT: Two chances of development to watch this week
More sunshine, less storms to start the week
More sunshine, less storms to start the week