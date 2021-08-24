FIRST ALERT: Drier weather arrives, summer heat builds this week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A longer stretch of dry weather will bring the summer heat with it.

The best chance of rain through the remainder of the week will arrive Wednesday. Expect a few more morning showers near the beaches with a few more developing inland through the afternoon. Afternoon highs will climb into the upper 80s, feeling more like 98° with the summer mugginess.

Rain chances turn much lower through the upcoming weekend. Outside of an isolated shower Friday afternoon, most spots are dry through Sunday. Temperatures will start to turn warmer with the upper 80s along the Grand Strand, lower 90s inland. Factor in the humidity and it will feel more like 100° each afternoon.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.