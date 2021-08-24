Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

FIRST ALERT: Drier weather arrives, summer heat builds this week

Heat continues to build this week
Heat continues to build this week(WMBF)
By Robert Whitehurst
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 1:25 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A longer stretch of dry weather will bring the summer heat with it.

The best chance of rain through the remainder of the week will arrive Wednesday. Expect a few more morning showers near the beaches with a few more developing inland through the afternoon. Afternoon highs will climb into the upper 80s, feeling more like 98° with the summer mugginess.

Rain chances turn much lower through the upcoming weekend. Outside of an isolated shower Friday afternoon, most spots are dry through Sunday. Temperatures will start to turn warmer with the upper 80s along the Grand Strand, lower 90s inland. Factor in the humidity and it will feel more like 100° each afternoon.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man is dead after being shot Sunday night in Myrtle Beach, police said.
One person in custody after man found shot, killed in Myrtle Beach parking lot, police say
Nicole Oister's 11-year-old daughter had a close encounter with a baby shark in North Myrtle...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: 11-year-old girl has close encounter with baby shark in North Myrtle Beach
Horry County School Board does not implement mask requirement in schools
According to police, residents said the man kicked in the back door of the home brandishing a...
Intruder shot and killed after breaking into South Carolina home, police say
DHEC records over 10,600 new confirmed COVID-19 cases over three-day period

Latest News

With three chances of development in the tropics, Ida is our next storm name.
FIRST ALERT: Three chances of development, next storm name is Ida
Humidity continues as scattered storms return
Humidity continues as scattered storms return
Humidity continues as scattered storms return
Showers and storms return today with a 40% chance of rain. It's not a washout by any means.
FIRST ALERT: Humidity continues as scattered storms return