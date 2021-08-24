Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Diner leaves $10,000 tip to reward employees’ hard work

A customer left a generous tip to be shared among staff members.
A customer left a generous tip to be shared among staff members.(annieks4 | Wahoo Seafood Grill)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 11:21 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (Gray News) – A customer at Wahoo Seafood Grill called the staff into the dining area Tuesday night and presented them with a $10,000 tip to be shared.

“He thanked them for showing up and working hard,” the restaurant posted on social media.

Each staff member walked away with no less than $1,000 that night.

“I’m not usually an emotional guy, but this really got me. I’m blown away. We’re ALL blown away by his generosity,” owner Shawn Shepherd said, adding that the last year and a half has been difficult on the service industry.

“We’re hurting and we’re exhausted, but this incredible act of kindness has restored our faith in humanity.”

Restaurant employee Zach Connelly told WCJB that everyone was appreciative of the generous gesture.

“Everybody was super grateful, and I think just kind of taken aback by it -- someone recognizing their handwork,” he explained.

Wahoo Seafood Grill is a local, veteran-owned establishment in Gainesville, Florida with a second location in Tallahassee.

On Tuesday night, a customer asked our entire restaurant staff to come to the dining area. He thanked them for showing...

Posted by Wahoo Seafood Grill Gainesville on Thursday, August 19, 2021

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man is dead after being shot Sunday night in Myrtle Beach, police said.
One person in custody after man found shot, killed in Myrtle Beach parking lot, police say
Nicole Oister's 11-year-old daughter had a close encounter with a baby shark in North Myrtle...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: 11-year-old girl has close encounter with baby shark in North Myrtle Beach
According to police, residents said the man kicked in the back door of the home brandishing a...
Intruder shot and killed after breaking into South Carolina home, police say
Horry County School Board does not implement mask requirement in schools
DHEC records over 10,600 new confirmed COVID-19 cases over three-day period

Latest News

.
Robeson, Scotland County schools are back in session
.
Horry County School Board does not implement mask requirement in schools
Dr. Anthony Fauci said he’s hoping for an uptick in the administration of COVID-19 vaccinations...
‘It’s up to us’: Fauci says US could have pandemic under control by spring
In his final days, Gary Avery's family had to communicate with him over FaceTime, due to...
Family members grieve as they are separated from husband, father, dying of COVID in ICU