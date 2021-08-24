DHEC: Over 3,100 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, nine more deaths

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Tuesday 3,121 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and nine additional deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Carolina since the start of the pandemic to 568,857 and confirmed deaths to 9,073, officials said.







In Horry County, there were 253 new confirmed cases and one additional death. Florence County saw 146 new confirmed cases but no new deaths.

According to DHEC, 25,168 new individual test results were reported statewide, with a percent positive of 16.2%.

For a county-by-county breakdown of the new cases in South Carolina, click here. For new deaths, click here.

CLICK HERE for a vaccination location near you.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.